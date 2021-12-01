NASA administrator visits Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost two years since those of us who cover space have been behind the gate at Marshall Space Flight Center.

With lower covid-19 numbers, Tuesday was the perfect time for NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to fly in to see the vast array of work being done.

WAFF got to tag-along with Space Shuttle veterans, Administrator Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, in their new roles.

On the tour, leaders saw the new technology engineers in the Tennessee Valley are working on, to get the SLS and the Artemis missions off the ground.

Artemis is being described as a new generation of space travel, with the goal of one day, sending people to Mars.

The ISS has been the test outpost for the last 20 years on how to live and work in space, but it’s only 250 miles away!

The Moon and Mars, are much farther away and in order for astronauts to live independent of Earth, Marshall engineers must create and perfect long-term plans and technologies.

During the’s tour, NASA administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy got to see first hand, how NASA engineers are planning and building for the future, first to the Moon, then to Mars.

“The work on the nuclear propulsion and the life support systems are both in the critical path. We’re going to the ISS everyday. We can take short trips, even out to lunar space, but we’re not going to have those long trips without solving those problems,” said Melroy.

Engineers at Marshall have also created a 3D printing system, where future astronauts will be able to build tools and other supplies they need, without relying on a shipment from Earth.

“I saw that kind of manufacturing that’s going to take place on orbit, so we won’t have to haul the completed item off the face of the earth. and spend all of that fuel to get out of gravity, but we can manufacture it up there,” said Nelson.

During the tour, we heard several times, items will need to be lighter, to help reach the goal of going to Mars.

Plastic tools will do the trick, and so will recycling human waste.

Yes, engineers have a solution for that.

They created a filtration system, that purifies the waste, and turns it into water, for the astronauts to drink.

The first Artemis mission is scheduled to launch in February, with a trip around the moon.

But long-term, all eyes are on the red planet.

“I’m thinking mars. I’m thinking 20 years from now. and all the things we have to prove out on the moon and how we’re getting ready for that trip. because all of those pieces have to fit together,” said Melroy.

Portions of the SLS rocket were built at Marshall with the rest assembled at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

Right now, the SLS is stacked in the Vehicle Assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center.

In less than a month or perhaps in January, it will be rolled out to the launch pad for a dress rehearsal for flight.

