Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a police pursuit Wednesday that ran through multiple counties in North Alabama on Wednesday.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the chase started when a deputy attempted to pull over Jessica Davis, of Morgan County, who was driving recklessly in the Elgin area of Lauderdale County on U.S. Highway 72.

WAFF 48 is told the chase eventually ended in Limestone County when law enforcement officers deployed spike strips.

Authorities on the scene say she allegedly clipped a Rogersville police officer’s car during the pursuit and even drove on the wrong side of the road multiple times.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. Charges against Davis are currently pending.

