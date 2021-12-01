HPD, FBI investigating possible bank robbery on Airport Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating a possible bank robbery on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on December 1, HPD was notified about a potential bank robbery at the Regions Bank on Airport Road.

#BREAKING: @HsvPolice & the FBI are investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Airport Rd. One person is believed to be involved but they are not currently in custody. We’ll have more info on @waff48 today. pic.twitter.com/fxKljgC1Nu — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) December 1, 2021

One person is believed to be involved, but no details have been released and they are not in custody. Huntsville Police investigators are working with the FBI as the investigation continues.

According to a spokesperson from Huntsville City Schools, a secure perimeter was briefly placed around the campus of Huntsville High School due to precautions related to the bank investigation.

Nothing further is available at this time.

