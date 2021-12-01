Deals
HPD, FBI investigating possible bank robbery on Airport Road

Regions Bank on Airport Road
Regions Bank on Airport Road(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating a possible bank robbery on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on December 1, HPD was notified about a potential bank robbery at the Regions Bank on Airport Road.

One person is believed to be involved, but no details have been released and they are not in custody. Huntsville Police investigators are working with the FBI as the investigation continues.

According to a spokesperson from Huntsville City Schools, a secure perimeter was briefly placed around the campus of Huntsville High School due to precautions related to the bank investigation.

Nothing further is available at this time.

