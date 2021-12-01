Federal judge rules in favor of ULA in vaccine mandate lawsuit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal contractors nationwide are suing over President Biden’s vaccine mandate, including contractors for United Launch Alliance in Decatur. But, a federal judge on Tuesday denied requests by the employees to get their jobs back.

A federal judge ruled in favor of ULA in the class-action lawsuit five Decatur employees brought against the company over vaccine mandates.

ULA employees claimed the company illegally applied a mandate to them despite their requests for religious and medical exemptions.

In the lawsuit, the employees asked the judge to grant a preliminary injunction, which would have banned ULA from forcing unvaccinated employees to resign who had filed religious or medical exemptions.

In this case, the judge said the contractors failed to meet all of the requirements for one. One being, that they would face irreparable harm, if they lost their job, meaning, harm that could not be fixed.

Although the judge denied the preliminary injunction, that does not mean this case is over.

The attorney representing the contractors released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

The case is far from over. Our clients still have claims pending before the EEOC and the Alabama Department of Labor, and we are also exploring the feasibility of an appeal. We are considering our options, but we look forward to continuing to represent our clients as they fight for their jobs, their medical freedom, and their religious liberty.

Contractors will likely have to wait at least six months for a decision from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that could change things in their favor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.