Can-A-Thon 2021 helping to fill local food bank gaps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is hosting its 29th Can-A-Thon but this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like food banks need the help more than ever.

WAFF is partnering Wal-Mart to bring in shelf-save food donations for the Food Bank of North Alabama and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Food banks across the country report not having enough food for several reasons. They’re seeing a lot more people coming through to get food to feed their families. According to AP News, some food banks are still serving 55% more people than they were before the pandemic. Food insecurity is a real concern right now.

Another reason, prices of food are increasing. According to CNN, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported groceries cost 5.4% more than they did at this time last year.

The American Farm Bureau reported this past Thanksgiving was the most expensive holiday in history when it comes to grocery prices. It reports it went up by 5% this year.

The Executive Director of Food Bank of North Alabama, Shirly Schofield, said her organization heavily relies on community generosity and food banks like the Can-A-Thon. She says they haven’t been able to have as many as they usually do because of the pandemic.

Last year’s Can-A-Thon brought in enough pounds of food and dollar donations to feed about 40,000 people.

Another problem Schofield says another problem the food bank is experiencing, a lack of volunteers. She says she just hasn’t felt safe bringing volunteers in during the pandemic. That may change soon she says with the falling numbers she’s going to start bringing in volunteer groups again.

Until then, the best way to support local food banks is donating shelf-safe foods. Donation bins are in Wal-Marts across North Alabama and South Tennessee. They’ll be out until the end of Can-A-Thon on December 10.

