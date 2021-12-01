Deals
Breezy winds with temps in the low 70s for Thursday & Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST
Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures mild overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for Thursday with breezy southerly winds and mostly sunny skies.  Cloud cover will continue to increase on Friday with high temperatures yet again reaching the lower 70s. 

The weekend forecast looks mild with high temperatures in the middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday, isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible both days.  Rain showers will be likely to start next week on Monday as a weak cold front comes through.  Next week appears to be unsettled with daily chances for rain showers.

