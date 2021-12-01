Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Biden, Harris hold menorah lighting at White House to celebrate Hanukkah

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The president, vice president and their spouses will take part in a menorah lighting ceremony Wednesday at the White House to celebrate Hanukkah.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to light the candle marking Day 4 of the eight-day festival.

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or VP, also spoke Sunday at the National Menorah lighting ceremony.

Biden released a statement Sunday, saying Hanukkah is “dedicated to the expression of gratitude for the blessings and miracles in our lives – big and small, seen and unseen, from ancient times until the present day.”

“From our family to yours, and from the People’s House to your own homes, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a Chanukah Sameach, a Happy Hanukkah!” he said.

The White House unveiled holiday decorations for the season Monday, including those honoring frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Cynthia Dawn Butler
Woman accused of helping former Lauderdale Co. Corrections Deputy smuggle drugs into jail arrested
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Official: Michigan boy discussed killing students in video
Donate to area food banks with Can-a-thon 2021
Can-A-Thon 2021 helping to fill local food bank gaps
April Caroline Christensen
Woman charged with drug trafficking in Limestone County