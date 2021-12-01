Deals
70s & sunshine to round out the week

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Wednesday! A warmer start today and that trend will be with us the rest of the week.

Temperatures this morning are into the upper 30s & low 40s across the Valley, which is warmer than any other morning we have seen in the last week. A few clouds are rolling in this morning and should continue to pick up as we head throughout the middle of your day. Other than that, it looks like a very nice day. Temperatures this afternoon are likely to climb into the upper 60s and potentially the low 70s. That is thanks to a southwest wind today, which will be around 10 mph.

This warmth is likely to last through the rest of the week and into the weekend! Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Thursday & Friday with a more sunshine expected on Thursday than for Friday. However, I do anticipate some sunshine at times Friday. More clouds Friday into Saturday will lead to a small chance at showers late in the afternoon Saturday, but for the most part it looks like we will stay dry until late Sunday into Monday. From there it looks like things become a bit more active as well as cooler as we push into next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

