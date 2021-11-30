Workers stage walkout at Wayne Farms in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several employees at the Wayne Farms plant staged a walkout, for the second time in nearly a month, in Albertville on Tuesday.

More than 40 employees on the first shift at Wayne Farms in Albertville walked out and protested outside the Human Resources Office demanding more pay and better treatment from management

First shift workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville typically work from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. but things were different on Tuesday.

Employees stage walkout at Wayne Farm in Albertville, AL (WAFF)

Jessica Rodriguez was among the crowd.

“I think it’s unfair for all of us because second shift getting 2 dollars more than and it’s unfair because we are working their production and they are getting paid more than us,” said Rodriguez.

On Oct. 4, first shift workers walked out for the same reasons. Rodriguez says they were promised that they would be receiving a larger pay raise than the $1.10 she received.

She says many workers are making $12 an hour and 2nd and 3rd shift workers are making more money for less work.

Wayne Farms Spokesperson Frank Singleton says due to a collective bargaining agreement the process has taken longer to make some changes.

“As you know like many other businesses, we’ve had labor shortage issues because of the pandemic, and it has forced us to schedule some weekend shifts and overtime and that has become apart of the collective bargaining agreement with the employees. So, we have reached a tentative agreement with the union representative on a sift pay differential,” said Singleton.

Singleton says they expect the collective bargaining agreement to be approved by employees during a scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Statement from Wayne Farms regarding the walkout:

The labor shortage has impacted WF like every other business, and we’ve had to schedule some overtime and weekend shifts at our Albertville facility as a result, in order to keep our plant running and our customers happy. This has prompted a group of impacted workers to walk off the production floor this morning. Over the past few weeks, we have been in negotiations to renew the collective bargaining agreement with employee union representatives and resolving the issues of overtime and shift pay differential has been a central component of the collective bargaining process. Through unanimous vote of the negotiating committee, we have tentatively agreed on a proposed shift pay differential, which we believe will accommodate their needs and still meet the requirements of our customers. We expect the collective bargaining agreement to be approved by a majority of employees during a scheduled vote tomorrow

