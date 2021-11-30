Mayor Tommy Battle, NASA’s top leader’s tour Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - NASA’s top leaders are in Huntsville this week touring Marshall Space Fight Center, the home of Human Space Flight.

WAFF 48′s Liz Hurley and Nolan Crane joined Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy for today’s tour.

Nelson says, improving infrastructure at all of their NASA facilities would cost $5.4 billion dollars. There is currently a net covering the main administration building for Marshall Space Flight Center because it’s been condemned.

The net is used to prevent more panels from falling off and reduce the risk of someone getting injured. The building served as the Marshall Space Flight Center headquarters for almost 60 years. Plans are in place to demolish that building sometime next year however, it will be replaced with state-of-the-art green facilities.

The administrative building is one of two NASA facilities condemned at Redstone Arsenal. Across NASA’s U.S. footprint, there are other buildings in need, but money is tight.

Bill Nelson visits Marshall Space Flight Center (WAFF)

In President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, there are only $750 million earmarked for infrastructure.

”That building is condemned. That building needs to be replaced. There’s a low-level laboratory here and it’s on its last legs. That building needs to be torn down and replaced. That’s the kind of stuff that we got to start passing. We’re going to do everything that we can to try to get the votes. It’s passed the house, chinny chin chin,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

There are no employees working inside the administrative building at the time. But, most employees have been working from home due to the pandemic.

