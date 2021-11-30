Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Lauderdale County coroner to face impeachment hearing in January

George "Butch" Tucker
George "Butch" Tucker(The Times Daily)
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker may be facing impeachment over allegations of willfully neglecting his duties.

District Attorney Chris Connolly says this comes after multiple citizen complaints about delays in death certificates.

Connolly says as the complaints continued, his office ordered records from the state and determined there was a real problem with pending death certificates in the county.

Tucker is also accused of failing to submit blood samples in a timely fashion or failing to draw blood altogether. Connolly says a grand jury listened to multiple witnesses, including testimony from Tucker himself, and found 11 of these violations.

The grand jury recommended he be impeached, but Connolly says Tucker maintains that he did nothing wrong.

Connolly says the big problem in all of this is the angst Tucker has caused to those who lost a loved one. In January 2022, a judge will determine whether to impeach Tucker.

Read the full report below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Emergency crews were on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Crews battle church fire in Huntsville
Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Victims identified in early morning, multi-car crash
Multi-car crash leaves one dead, another injured
Huntsville City Schools to require masks for start of spring semester

Latest News

Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Wayne Farms
Workers stage walkout at Wayne Farms in Albertville
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Robert Lightfoot
Lockheed Martin names Robert Lightfoot as space’s executive vice president