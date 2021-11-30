Lauderdale County coroner to face impeachment hearing in January

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker may be facing impeachment over allegations of willfully neglecting his duties.

District Attorney Chris Connolly says this comes after multiple citizen complaints about delays in death certificates.

Connolly says as the complaints continued, his office ordered records from the state and determined there was a real problem with pending death certificates in the county.

Tucker is also accused of failing to submit blood samples in a timely fashion or failing to draw blood altogether. Connolly says a grand jury listened to multiple witnesses, including testimony from Tucker himself, and found 11 of these violations.

The grand jury recommended he be impeached, but Connolly says Tucker maintains that he did nothing wrong.

Connolly says the big problem in all of this is the angst Tucker has caused to those who lost a loved one. In January 2022, a judge will determine whether to impeach Tucker.

Read the full report below:

