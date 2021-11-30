Deputies searching for missing farming equipment in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a missing piece of farming equipment in Limestone County Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a KWC Phillips Harrow Model 4505 was stolen on Nov. 27 from a field at the intersection of Quinn Road and Glaze Road. Deputies say a witness confirmed the theft occurred around 8 p.m. and the suspect was possibly in a box truck.

The LCSO says this piece of equipment is valued at around $50,000. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this piece of equipment is asked to contact Investigator Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.

