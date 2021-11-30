Deals
Deputies arrest two Texas men accused of gun smuggling in Fort Payne

Isaiah Alexander (Left), Nathaniel Alexander (Right)
Isaiah Alexander (Left), Nathaniel Alexander (Right)(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Texas men who are accused of smuggling illegal firearms on I-59 near Collinsville and Fort Payne on Monday.

According to the DCSO, 20-year-old Nathaniel Jahiem Alexander, of Texas, and 23-year-old Isaiah Khawme Alexander, of Texas, were arrested after they were found to be in possession of a concealed handgun without a permit during a traffic stop.

Deputies say a large number of firearms were found concealed in the vehicle with most of the serial numbers ground off. Deputies believe the firearms were sold illegally on the black market.

Gun smuggling incident in Fort Payne
Gun smuggling incident in Fort Payne(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Narcotics Unit also arrived to assist.

Both suspects were charged with eight felony counts of Altering the Serial Number of a Firearm. Deputies say Isaiah was additionally charged with one count of Possession of a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.

“This is a great arrest by our criminal interdiction team! These firearms were likely stolen and were on their way to an inner-city area to be sold to criminals,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

The two men were transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

“These guns could have been used in future crimes, or could have potentially killed someone. This is exactly why being proactive is so important in law enforcement. Hard work could potentially save someone’s life down the road,” said Sheriff Welden.

