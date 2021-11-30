COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics to be held in Colbert County

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller Hospital and the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency are hosting two COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in Sheffield this week.

The clinics will both be held on Dec. 2 in Sheffield. The first clinic will be held at the Michael Center located on 1001 SE 17th Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Fellowship MB Church located on 1401 E 30th Street.

According to the Colbert County EMA, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered; booster shots will also be administered.

Anyone ages 12 and older can receive the vaccine. Appointments are not required for this clinic.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Sheffield (Colbert County EMA)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.