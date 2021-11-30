Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics to be held in Colbert County

(NBC12)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller Hospital and the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency are hosting two COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in Sheffield this week.

The clinics will both be held on Dec. 2 in Sheffield. The first clinic will be held at the Michael Center located on 1001 SE 17th Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Fellowship MB Church located on 1401 E 30th Street.

According to the Colbert County EMA, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered; booster shots will also be administered.

Anyone ages 12 and older can receive the vaccine. Appointments are not required for this clinic.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Sheffield
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Sheffield(Colbert County EMA)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Victims identified in early morning, multi-car crash
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Emergency crews were on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Crews battle church fire in Huntsville
Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville

Latest News

Room in the Inn Marshall County.
Room in the Inn Marshall County now open to help families in need, the homeless
Phillips Harrow Model
Deputies searching for missing farming equipment in Limestone County
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
Reports: Auburn offensive coordinator out after one season
The Kerrigans knew early on, the only way to have children would be through adoption.
Madison County family adopts their 9th and 10th child