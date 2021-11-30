Continuing to warm up day by day!

Happy Tuesday & happy final day of November!

We are ending November on a chilly note with temperatures into the low to mid 30s! Not much wind out there this morning so we are seeing some areas of patchy frost, but this will be the last time this week. From here on out we are in for a nice warm up across the Valley, and really across the entire U.S.. Afternoon temperatures will be into the upper 60s and low 70s the next few days with plenty of sunshine each day as well. The reason for this is in part due to the south wind which will begin today. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph will stay with us all the week into the end of the week.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be the first day of December! It won’t feel like it though with high temperatures into the mid-60s. High temperatures will be close to climbing into the low 70s both Thursday and Friday before slightly cooler temperatures as we move into the weekend. Sunshine likely all the way through the week, but by the weekend we will bring in the potential for a few showers or storms. Stay tuned as we continue to see how these will develop!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.