70s ahead by the end of the week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
After a great Tuesday afternoon, we have a cool and quiet night ahead.  Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with a light south breeze, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. 

Winds will pick up from the south on Wednesday gusting up to 20 miles per hour, skies will be mostly sunny with more clouds moving in late in the day.  Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday with breezy southerly winds.  The weekend forecast looks mild with high temperatures in the middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday.  Rain showers will be likely to start next week on Monday as a weak cold front comes through. 

Next week appears to be unsettled with daily chances for rain showers.

