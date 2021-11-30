Deals
3 arrested on forgery charges in Decatur

Left to right: Juan Hernandez, Cesar Hernandez, Sayna Gilbert
Left to right: Juan Hernandez, Cesar Hernandez, Sayna Gilbert(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are facing charges after police say they used stolen checks at multiple locations.

Decatur police say 39-year-old Juan Hernandez, 32-year-old Cesar Hernandez and 33-year-old Sayna Gilbert were arrested after a Decatur resident reported their checkbook was stolen from their car in October.

According to DPD, those checks were used at locations across the city of Decatur.

Officers arrested and charged Juan and Cesar on Monday and later arrested Gilbert on Tuesday. The three suspects were booked into the Morgan County Corrections Facility.

Juan was charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument. His bond was set at $12,000. Police say Cesar was charged with identity theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument and his bond was set at $6,000.

Gilbert was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument; her bond has been set at $1,000.

