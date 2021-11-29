Deals
A warming trend for the rest of the week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Mainly clear skies will stay with us overnight, a light southerly breeze will prevent temperatures from falling too much with morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. 

Another sunny and warm day is anticipated Tuesday with light SSW winds, highs will be back above average in the low to middle 60s.  The warming trend will continue with strong southerly flow, Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. 

Clouds will increase late in the day Friday with a chance at isolated showers for Friday evening.  The weekend forecast is tough to call at this point with showers and thunderstorms possible.  Weather models are not in agreement just yet, we will keep you updated with the latest information on-air, online and on the WAFF 48 Weather App.

