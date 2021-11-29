Deals
Multi-car crash leaves one dead, another injured

(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a man was killed and another injured in a three-car crash Sunday.

Bart Suggs, 54, was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided with a flatbed truck, according to ALEA. After the initial collision, the truck tried to miss a separate truck that was sitting in the roadway at the time of the crash but was unable to miss the truck.

The passenger of the van was also injured. He was sent to the Decatur General Hospital, according to troopers. Suggs was transported to Lawrence Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

ALEA said the crash happened on Lawrence County 217 just eight miles south of Hillsboro at 7:38 p.m. Sunday night.

