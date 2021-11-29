Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote. The rare move was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote.

The rare move was first announced on Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Victims identified in early morning, multi-car crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Crews battle church fire in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville

Latest News

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says
In this April 26, 2018, file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after...
Bill Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
Chris Cuomo’s off-air role: Brother Andrew’s strategist, spy
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Jury seated in trial of Jussie Smollett, ex-’Empire’ actor
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up, driver ID’d and questioned