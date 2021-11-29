Deals
Huntsville City Schools to require masks for spring semester

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools officials held a special meeting to discuss mask requirements at their schools for the spring semester.

Officials announced on Monday that masks will be required for the spring semester for all students and staff at all Huntsville City Schools. The requirement begins on January 4, students return to class the following day. Two weeks after students return to class, school officials will determine if masks are still required. If they are, officials will continue to reevaluate each week.

