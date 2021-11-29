Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County

Deals
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were found over the weekend.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were found over the weekend.

Few details were released, but the sheriff’s office said a hunter found the remains in a wooded area of the county around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact area of the county where the discovery was made.

Authorities are working to identify the remains and said more details would be released as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

