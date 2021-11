MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Madison Monday afternoon.

According to Ryan Gentry with Madison Fire, no one was home during the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire occurred at 114 Steele Dr.

WAFF 48 is told the fire started in the kitchen but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

