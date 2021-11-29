Crews battle business fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.

The fire happened on Governors Drive in Huntsville, according to Huntsville Fire officials. They say crews have been on the scene since 5:15 a.m. after a call from a worker at the business.

After crews arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof and needed to cut a hole in the roof to put out the fire. Officials say that luckily the building only sustained minor damage.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly started the fire. At this time we don’t know if anyone was injured in the fire.

