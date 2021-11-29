Cool but sunny today ahead of a big warm up this week

Happy Monday! Grab your jacket this morning because it is still a bit chilly!

We are waking up to another chilly morning across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are into the low to mid 30s for most folks with chills into the 20s in some spots. Where there is lighter wind, we are also seeing frost, but that isn’t for everyone. Through the rest of the day today we will see plenty of sunshine, but overall, it will stay cool with high temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Throughout the rest of the week we will gradually warm up. Tuesday morning will be the coolest morning we see for at least a week, with temperatures back into the mid 30s. By the afternoon we will make our way back above average with temperatures into the low 60s and that is just the start to the warm stretch! Plenty of sunshine this week as well, with a quiet week of weather. Sunshine every day with temperatures potentially making the 70s on Thursday and Friday. However, it won’t be too perfect, because by the weekend we are tracking a chance at some more showers and storms. Stay tuned as we continue to see how this will develop!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

