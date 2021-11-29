Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Cool but sunny today ahead of a big warm up this week

Warm stretch ahead
Warm stretch ahead(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! Grab your jacket this morning because it is still a bit chilly!

We are waking up to another chilly morning across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are into the low to mid 30s for most folks with chills into the 20s in some spots. Where there is lighter wind, we are also seeing frost, but that isn’t for everyone. Through the rest of the day today we will see plenty of sunshine, but overall, it will stay cool with high temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Throughout the rest of the week we will gradually warm up. Tuesday morning will be the coolest morning we see for at least a week, with temperatures back into the mid 30s. By the afternoon we will make our way back above average with temperatures into the low 60s and that is just the start to the warm stretch! Plenty of sunshine this week as well, with a quiet week of weather. Sunshine every day with temperatures potentially making the 70s on Thursday and Friday. However, it won’t be too perfect, because by the weekend we are tracking a chance at some more showers and storms. Stay tuned as we continue to see how this will develop!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Two dead, several injured in early morning crash
Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
House fire displaces Huntsville family

Latest News

Forecast Wind Chill
Chilly 20s overnight; Warmer afternoons ahead
WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Sunday evening's weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Chilly 20s tonight; Warmer stretch of weather ahead
A great stretch of weather ahead with sunshine & warmer temps
A great stretch of weather ahead with sunshine & warmer temps