Cold weather tips to keep your dogs safe

(Source: Peta)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The temperatures are starting to drop in the Tennessee Valley and if you’re feeling the cold, you can bet your dog is too! Our news partners at the Decatur Daily put together a list of ways you can keep your pup safe this winter season.

  • Don’t leave your dog alone outside. Even if you’re letting your dog out in the backyard, it’s not safe to leave them alone in the cold.
  • Limit time spent outside. Just like people, if dogs spend too much time outdoors during frigid weather, they can get frostbite or hypothermia.
  • Buy smaller and less active dogs a coat: Small, hairless and short-haired dogs are more likely to feel colder temperatures.
  • Don’t leave your dog alone in the car: It may seem like this rule only applies to summer but the cold can cause the same amount of harm to your pet. Always have your dog supervised in a car, even if you’re running a quick errand.
  • Make sure to rinse ad dry your dog’s paws off after a walk. Rock salt is used to melt ice on sidewalks and tends to irritate paws and is dangerous to eat.
  • Keep your dog away from drafts: Tiled and wood floors can be very cold during the winter. Make sure to cover any carpetless areas your dog likes to lay with blankets or pads to keep the surface warm for your pet.
  • Watch out for spilled antifreeze on driveways: Some dogs are drawn to the taste and smell of antifreeze, it’s deadly if ingested.

