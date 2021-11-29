Alleged burglars cut hole in store roof to break in before Black Friday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two people allegedly cut a hole in the roof of a Best Buy store in Spanish Fort and stole several electronics just days before Black Friday, according to the Spanish Fort Police Department.

Police chief John Barber told FOX 10 News the burglary happened in the early hours of Wednesday when the store was closed. He said the surveillance video showed at least two people.

Barber said the thieves targetted Apple products but he did not immediately know how much the store lost.

“These are kind of the Grinches that stole Christmas, and we plan on getting them,” he told FOX 10.

According to police, the suspected burglary took place between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Surveillance video shows two people, dressed in black with their faces covered, climbing into the store and carrying a large amount of computer and electronics equipment.

“They cut a significant hole into the roof, made entry into the Best Buy with a ladder that they had brought. They left a ladder there,” Barber said. “They spent quite a bit amount of time inside the store, targeting mainly the Apple products. And also, they got into some other laptops that were in these cages.”

Barber said the burglars spent about two hours inside the store, methodically removing valuable items. Police say they found a ladder, discarded saws, bolt cutters, drills and other tools in the store and on the roof.

“The individuals that hit the store had planned it out,” he said. “They knew where the merchandise were in store they knew how was positioned so they knew when they were coming in how to minimize their movements. So there was a lot of planning that went into this.”

He said detectives have some solid clues.

“We have some leads, and we’re running those down currently,” he said. “I hope to put somebody in jail before Christmas – hopefully before Black Friday.”

Shoppers on Wednesday were shocked at the brazenness of the alleged crime.

“Somebody knew what they were doing,” said Jerry Brown, an Elberta resident who was looking for games.

