Albertville tag office burglarized, suspect arrested

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Monday morning at the tag office.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, the tag office was burglarized in the early hours of Nov. 29. He says items and cash were stolen from inside.

The Albertville Tag office is located in the Cross Roads mall along Highway 431 and is often busy with customers.

When employees arrived to work shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, they discovered that the office had been ransacked and items and money were missing.

Police Chief Smith says hours before that, they received another call that there was a guy walking behind the mall before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, police identified a male suspect and found he had warrants for his arrest for failure to appear. They also found stolen items from the tag office in his possession

“It seems like things like pick up this time of the year. It’s no secret that everybody is buying Christmas presents and they are targets of opportunity. Everybody is shopping online today for Cyber Monday and packages will be delivered but don’t make it too easy for them,” said Smith.

WAFF 48 spoke with several other business owners in the mall, and they say they have not had any issues with break-ins. Smith says the suspect is still being investigated and has not been charged at this time.

He is warning other business owners to be vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

