Alabama Literacy Act showing positive results

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A law that was passed in the state in 2019 is showing some promising results according to educators that our news partners at the Decatur Daily spoke with.

The Alabama Literacy Act was passed in 2019 and was inspired by a similar bill passed in Mississippi in 2013. Principal of Crestline Elementary Karissa Lang spoke with the Decatur Daily. She said the teachers at her school are much better at teaching literature.

“I feel like we are much better reading teachers than we were before the Literacy Act was passed,” Lang told our news partners. “Our students are much more reading proficient, and less of them are falling behind.”

Lang said she noticed improved scores on progress monitoring tests and thinks that improvement will follow on standardized test scores.

“With (the Literacy Act), we’re able to give students 120 minutes of English Language Arts instruction and 30 minutes of intervention or enrichment remediation, so we’re constantly working to track students’ progress,” Lang told the Decatur Daily.

The act was modeled after Mississippi’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act, which was passed in 2013 and implemented the next school year. Beginning that year, Mississippi third graders who scored at the lowest level in statewide testing had couldn’t go to the fourth grade unless they qualified for an exemption.

