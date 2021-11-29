Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Alabama, Georgia SEC championship matchup is finally here

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - In a matchup that’s been whispered about all season, Alabama will finally face Georgia in the SEC championship this Saturday.

It became clear two weeks ago that the two teams would face one another for the conference title, with Alabama holding the SEC west and Georgia the east.

Georgia will show up with a perfect 12-0 record while Alabama is 11-1, it’s only blemish a loss to Texas A&M early in the season.

The Bulldogs and the Tide have played one another several times in recent years.

Georgia had first half leads against Alabama in the 2018 National Championship game that introduced the world to Tua Tagovailoa, as well as in the SEC Title matchup several years ago and a regular season game last year.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban says it’ll be their biggest test of the season.

“The SEC Championship Game is very competitive. This is one of these games you work all year to have the opportunity to play in. Georgia is the number one team in the country for good reason. They’re probably the most consistent, the most dominant team week in and week out. Obviously going to be our biggest challenge of the year,” said Coach Saban.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Bama QB Bryce Young.

“He’s composed at all times and has great presence in the pocket. Great distributor of the ball, knows where all his outlets are. Can draw the defense to him and dish the ball just like a point guard in basketball - and just one of the best I’ve seen as far as quick release and getting the ball out, distributing the ball really good.”

The game will be Saturday December 4 at 3 p.m. CST.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Victims identified in early morning, multi-car crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Crews battle business fire in Huntsville
Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville

Latest News

In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years
Eddie Robinson Jr., has been named the 30th head football coach of the Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State names alum, NFL veteran as next head football coach
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports editor and columnist Cecil Hurt dies at 62