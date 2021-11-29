Alabama, Georgia SEC championship matchup is finally here

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - In a matchup that’s been whispered about all season, Alabama will finally face Georgia in the SEC championship this Saturday.

It became clear two weeks ago that the two teams would face one another for the conference title, with Alabama holding the SEC west and Georgia the east.

Georgia will show up with a perfect 12-0 record while Alabama is 11-1, it’s only blemish a loss to Texas A&M early in the season.

The Bulldogs and the Tide have played one another several times in recent years.

Georgia had first half leads against Alabama in the 2018 National Championship game that introduced the world to Tua Tagovailoa, as well as in the SEC Title matchup several years ago and a regular season game last year.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban says it’ll be their biggest test of the season.

“The SEC Championship Game is very competitive. This is one of these games you work all year to have the opportunity to play in. Georgia is the number one team in the country for good reason. They’re probably the most consistent, the most dominant team week in and week out. Obviously going to be our biggest challenge of the year,” said Coach Saban.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Bama QB Bryce Young.

“He’s composed at all times and has great presence in the pocket. Great distributor of the ball, knows where all his outlets are. Can draw the defense to him and dish the ball just like a point guard in basketball - and just one of the best I’ve seen as far as quick release and getting the ball out, distributing the ball really good.”

The game will be Saturday December 4 at 3 p.m. CST.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.