35-foot state Christmas tree delivered to Alabama Capitol
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state Christmas tree has been delivered to the steps of the Alabama Capitol.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree, which arrived Monday at around noon, is a 35-foot eastern red cedar grown in Fitzpatrick, located in Bullock County.
The tree is sitting at the top of the marble steps of the Capitol, facing historic Dexter Avenue.
The tree will be decorated throughout the week ahead of the annual lighting ceremony, which is set to be held Friday evening.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.