Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Woman shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed at a night club early Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police said at approximately 3:30 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to Empire Gentlemen’s Club in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North after hearing gunshots fired. Shot Spotter also alerted officers that over 10 rounds were fired in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, Sills, lying unresponsive on the ground near the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have stemmed from a verbal argument that transpired earlier between the victim and an unknown suspect(s).

Currently, there is no one in custody.

Police said if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Two dead, several injured in early morning crash
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
US 431 crash in Albertville
4 people injured in Albertville crash on US 431
Study puts Alabama in top 10 for most deadly car wrecks during the holiday season

Latest News

A woman was arrested by Nashville Airport Security after she allegedly punched a flight...
Woman accused of assaulting flight attendant
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina
Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison
House fire displaces Huntsville family
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’