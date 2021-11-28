Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students

Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving(Camille Kohtala)
By Clare Huddleston
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A track and field athlete at the University of Alabama is getting attention online for the kindness she showed to fellow UA students during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Camille Kohtala is a long jumper at UA and she is originally from Maine, but because her family is so far away, she wasn’t able to travel home for Thanksgiving. So, she posted on Facebook that she would host a Thanksgiving meal at her home in Tuscaloosa for any other students who couldn’t travel home for the holiday.

Kohtala says her original post on the “Alabama Student Ticket Exchange” Facebook page got more than 1.2K likes!  She says people from everywhere were offering to donate food or money to buy groceries for the meal.

About 40 students showed up for the meal on Thanksgiving Day and Kohtala says she’s thankful for the new friends she made through this experience.

Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving(Camille Kohtala)
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving(Camille Kohtala)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Two dead, several injured in early morning crash
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
US 431 crash in Albertville
4 people injured in Albertville crash on US 431
Study puts Alabama in top 10 for most deadly car wrecks during the holiday season

Latest News

House fire displaces Huntsville family
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
14 people were killed in the fire that ravished Gatlinburg and parts of Pigeon Forge in 2016.
Remembering the Gatlinburg Wildfires five years later