Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue say several units of an apartment complex in Madison are damaged after a fire Sunday.

Officials say a fire started at the Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive. They received a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. and crews were on the scene fighting back the fire in less than 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

After fire crews extinguished the fires, they determined four units were damaged, no exact number of how many were displaced. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Madison Fire and Rescue wanted to stress the importance of having multiple working smoke detectors in your residence since they are extremely valuable in detecting fires early.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.