Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Several units damaged after apartment fire in Madison

(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue say several units of an apartment complex in Madison are damaged after a fire Sunday.

Officials say a fire started at the Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive. They received a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. and crews were on the scene fighting back the fire in less than 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

After fire crews extinguished the fires, they determined four units were damaged, no exact number of how many were displaced. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Madison Fire and Rescue wanted to stress the importance of having multiple working smoke detectors in your residence since they are extremely valuable in detecting fires early.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Two dead, several injured in early morning crash
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
US 431 crash in Albertville
4 people injured in Albertville crash on US 431
Study puts Alabama in top 10 for most deadly car wrecks during the holiday season

Latest News

House fire displaces Huntsville family
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Officers with Huntsville Police are making sure you shop safely during the holiday season
Operation shop safe