House fire displaces Huntsville family

(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is displaced after a fire in Huntsville Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a possible house fire just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning on Angus Circle in Huntsville. The Huntsville Fire Department immediately began fighting back the flames after they got on the scene. According to HFD, the fire started in the kitchen.

Officials say two adults and a child were displaced due to the fire but luckily no one was injured. We are told the Red Cross is helping the family.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

