Chilly 20s tonight; Warmer stretch of weather ahead

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temps to fall into the mid to upper 20s for the start of the work and school week Monday morning, bundle up!

A cooler day is expected Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s, the wind will be light from the northwest becoming southerly into the afternoon. Our flow will shift to the south For the Tuesday through Friday period resulting in some warmer than average high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Each day will be mostly sunny with no rainfall, things may even feel a touch more humid.

Models are not in agreement regarding next weekend’s rain and storm potential. We have included chances for showers starting Friday night into Monday. This system bears watching, and we will continue to keep you updated on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.