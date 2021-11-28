Deals
1 dead after shooting in Fairfield

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead and a woman is being questioned by sheriff’s deputies after a shooting in Fairfield Saturday night,

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrived at a home in the 600 block of 55th Place in Fairfield around 7:25 to find a 27-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman thought to be responsible for the shooting remained at the scene and was questioned by detectives.

The incident is currently under investigation.

