Study puts Alabama in top 10 for most deadly car wrecks during the holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Holiday season is underway, and although that comes with a lot of special moments, there’s also a lot more danger on the roads.

Alabama is in the top 10 for most deadly car crashes in the nation, during the holiday season.

Alabama is 9th on the list. That’s according to a new study from HelpAdvisor.com

It shows from 2015-2019, during Christmas to New Years, there were 71 fatal car wrecks in Alabama.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 40 deadly wrecks just on Thanksgiving alone in the same four year period.

“I think we all need a kind of subtle, or not so subtle reminder this time of year, to slow down, watch what you’re doing, be careful around the holidays,” Christian Worstell said.

Christian Worstell is the author of the study.

He says of the 71 deadly wrecks in Alabama, 38% of them were caused by drunk driving.

“I think it’s just importance to have that awareness around holiday, you have to figure that people are drinking more alcohol at that time, you’re driving at night a lot during that time,” he explained.

One driver we talked to in Huntsville Friday says he always practices defensive driving on the road.

“I think I learned early on that you should watch where you’re going. Make sure you’re seen as well as seeing who’s coming at you so I am defensive all the time,” Jeffrey Robinson said.

His hope for others on the road this season..

“I would hope that they take precautions to keep themselves safe as well as others who they encounter.”

