Shoppers talk the Black Friday experience in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Black Friday shopping is officially underway!

Doors opened at Best Buy at 5 a.m. Since then, customers have been coming in nonstop to shop. Others came to pick up their online orders. TVs, gaming systems, and soundbars are some of the most popular must-have items this holiday season.

They also were on sale at Best Buy a week early, which is why some people placed their orders online to pick them up in-store.

“I got a TV earlier this week, and after long deliberation and prices were the same after Monday, I came back in and got a soundbar,” said shopper Anthony Aieloo.

This year, many retailers including, Best Buy were closed on Thanksgiving. Some shoppers said that allowed them to get more items online, but it’s not the same as being in person.

“Honestly, I do all of my shopping online, and Black Friday, I love it because you get all of the deals in person, and it’s just honestly the rush to come in and find some things that you can’t find online,” said shopper, Ashleigh Miller.

Other popular items customers picked up included phones and air fryers.

