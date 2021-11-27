Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565, near the intersection of Highway 72 at 3 a.m. Saturday.

It appears a truck and another vehicle were involved. No word yet on injuries but WAFF saw multiple ambulances rush from the scene to Huntsville Hospital.

We are waiting for more information from HPD and will update you as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.