Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers confirmed with WTHR News that the body of missing 2-year-old Emma Sweet has been found after a diver located her body in the White River on Sunday.

The investigation began Friday after BSCO deputies were called to the scene around 5:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of Blessing Road, after duck hunters spotted the truck in the east fork of White River near a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

The single occupant, Jeremy Sweet, was found inside the truck and was taken by EMS to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated for exposure of hypothermia, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said in a Facebook post.

It was revealed to investigators that Sweet had his 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him prior to the incident.

BSCO deputies and other departments involved in the search recovered Jeremy Sweet’s truck on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Upon recovery, officials confirmed they did not find Emma in or underneath the vehicle, but did recover what they believe to be was her coat that she was last seen wearing.

Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Recourses, EMS, and other investigative officials began a ground and river search team to continue to look for Emma.

Emma and her father were reported missing the day before the truck was found and were last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

“We want to thank all of the agencies out here helping us find Emma. It’s important that the community comes together to help,” Chief Deputy Chris Lane said.

Officials urge anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.

