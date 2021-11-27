Deals
A great stretch of weather ahead with sunshine & warmer temps

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight with chilly morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. 

Sunday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before skies clear into the afternoon, temperatures will be comfortable again in the middle to upper 50s with a light NW wind.  Mostly clear skies Sunday night will allow temps to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for the start of the work and school week Monday morning.  A cooler day is expected Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s. 

Our flow will shift to the south For the Tuesday through Friday period resulting in some warmer than average high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s!  Rain shower chances will increase for late Friday night into next weekend.

