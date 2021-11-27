Bundle up! Temps in the 30s Saturday morning...no rain in the forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Temperatures are currently in the 30s but feeling like the 20s.

Winds are still coming from the north and adding a chill to your AM hours, but will quickly switch to the south and help to thaw us out in the next few hours.

Bundle up! It’s going to be chilly today with highs only reaching into the 50s. We’ll see sunshine along with increasing clouds throughout the day.

We look to stay dry for your Saturday with North Alabama steering clear of the rain for your weekend!

The next 10 days look chilly, but eventually we will get back into the 60s as we head into the month of December.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.