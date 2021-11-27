Deals
Animal shelter participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’

(Live 5)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services will participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters”, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The annual adoption event is held from December 6 to December 20 and has helped more than 67,000 pets find homes throughout the country.

BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees during the event. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is only charging $25 for adoptions and that includes shots.

If you would like more information on the event, you can call (256) 760-6676 and go here to see the animals available.

