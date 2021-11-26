Weekend forecast looking mild and sunny with temps in the 50s

Skies stay mostly clear overnight allowing temps to fall quickly into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend forecast looks quite pleasant with highs in the middle 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend afternoon will have plenty of sunshine and a nice light breeze from the south. Next work week is trending much warmer with above average high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Even warmer air will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will increase by Friday.

