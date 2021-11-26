Tuscumbia family spends first Thanksgiving without loved one

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Patrice Denise Lott was murdered in her Florence home in February. This is her family’s first Thanksgiving without her.

“We’re going to make it through,” her cousin, Lasonia Fuqua.

Her nine-year-old daughter, Alex, wears a big smile, but on that cold, icy February morning she’s the person who found her mom.

But she says her support system makes her days easier.

“It feels weird, but I’m still happy,” said Alex.

Their family is bearing the hardships of today by knowing that tomorrow will be better because they have each other.

“She remembers the good times and we pray about the bad times and keep moving forward,” said Fuqua.

Moving forward with a positive outlook on the road to justice because Lott’s accused killer, Roydricker Lamar Bullock, is behind bars.

“We’re blessed to even know who. The only question we have now is, ‘Why?’ and we may not ever know,” said Fuqua.

