Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old who escaped a deputy’s custody Friday morning in Pascagoula.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins is wanted for two murders in Meridian. Hopkins had been a patient at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after being shot multiple times in Moss Point two weeks ago.

He has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley. The shooting is still under investigation.

While Hopkins was hospitalized, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that he is wanted for two murders in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various charges, including drug charges in Gulfport.

However, WTOK reports that Meridian Police Department only wanted Hopkins for questioning in the two homicide investigations, saying that no active warrants had been issued for Hopkins’ arrest at this time.

A deputy was assigned to guard Hopkins while he was in the hospital, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Around 6am Friday, Hopkins told the deputy he had to use the restroom and somehow escaped from the hospital, said the sheriff, adding that an internal investigation was being done into Hopkins’ escape.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed Hopkins changing out of his hospital gown into a black hoodie with a fleur de lis blanket wrapped around his waist. The sheriff said he got the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel parking lot.

In February 2021, Meridian Police issued warrants were issued for Hopkins and his brother after a shootout at Uptown Meridian Mall, reported WTOK. No one was injured but police say more than 20 shots were fired, heavily damaging the building. It’s not clear if Hopkins was ever arrested on that charge.

Hopkins is described as standing 6′2″ and weighing around 185 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone sees him, please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

