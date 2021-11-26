Locals shopping small on Black Friday

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Small businesses can get lost in the mix of huge bargain sales on Black Friday.

One way people like Josh Kelley are spreading some holiday cheer this season is by spending his money right here at home by shopping local.

“That little bit of extra money you spend sometimes knowing that I am helping pay some bills, help put food on their table and pay their employees and the people around every day, I mean, that means a lot,” said Kelley.

From supply chain issues to recovering from the pandemic, local businesses have been hit hard. Katie Delinski said this is her way by playing a small part in helping the local economy

“Small businesses really need it and I think it’s very important,” said Delinski.

Money spent shopping at local businesses is funneled right back into the local community through sales tax. This is another reason why Kelley is keeping the cheer here.

“This is where I live. This is the people who are sponsoring ball teams here locally. These are the people I go to church with and see every day and that’s who I want to support. The big box stores are easy and fun but if I can buy it locally, I try to do that,” said Kelley.

