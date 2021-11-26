Huntsville Police Department continuing Safe Shop detail this holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The official holiday shopping season officially kicks off tomorrow, during Black Friday.

We’ve learned Huntsville Police Officers will be out in full force, continuing a decades-long tradition.

It’s called the Safe Shop program.

You'll see a lot more police around while you do your holiday shopping in Huntsville. (WAFF)

Starting on Black Friday, people will be busy snagging those deals for stockings and to wrap under the tree.

Huntsville police will have an extra-strong presence to keep people safe.

At most malls and shopping centers throughout the Rocket City, nighttime shoppers will see extra police officers.

Huntsville Police Public Information Officer Rosalind White says the Safe Shop Program is all about being preventing crime.

“This is more of a proactive thing to minimize the opportunity for criminals to take advantage. And it’s worked out great for us.

So officers, both in uniform and some not, will be staged at shopping malls to create a safer atmosphere for holiday shoppers.

“We feel that if you see police present, you’re going to feel a lot more comfortable walking back and forth to your car, particularly because it gets dark early nowadays. And with the holidays you’re going to do a lot more shopping. We do this as a deterrent to have officers present during the holiday season,” Sgt. White said.

Sgt. White has some tips to keep you extra safe while you’re crossing off items off that shopping list.

For starters, keep your shopping bags out of view.

“You leave it out in the open and they’ll see that you’ve purchased large items or valuable things. If you store those in your trunk or anything like that out of sight then they’re less likely to break into your car because they’re not aware of what purchases you made,” White said.

Of course, if you see anything suspicious, you’re encouraged to call the police.

