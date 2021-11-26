Deals
Health leaders concerned about COVID spike after Thanksgiving

By Stefante Randall
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As thousands of people celebrate Thanksgiving in the Tennessee Valley, health experts weigh in on the possibility of another COVID surge.

This week, more than 2,000 COVID cases were reported in Alabama.

Although COVID cases are declining, Marshall Medical Centers Chief Nursing officer Kathy Woodruff said a spike could happen after Thanksgiving.

“We’ve had low numbers for several weeks now. We’re prepared if we were to have another spike, and I pray we don’t. This time last year, we knew the vaccines were coming, and there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

As of Wednesday, Woodruff said only one positive COVID patient is in the hospital. She said that’s a decline from 2020 when they had 39 positive patients.

Northern District Medical Officer for Alabama Department of Public Health, Wes Stubblefield, said COVID testing has declined, but they are seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

“However, over the last few weeks, they have seen a slight increase in people being hospitalized in both adults and pediatrics.

Woodruff said as many people prepare for Black Friday shopping, she wants to encourage everyone to wear face coverings and wash their hands to reduce the spread.

